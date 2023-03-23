Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.