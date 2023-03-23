Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.