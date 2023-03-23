Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.
Foot Locker Price Performance
FL stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also
