Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.