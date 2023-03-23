Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,225 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

