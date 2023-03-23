Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.66. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BOOT opened at GBX 220.55 ($2.71) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 241.63. Henry Boot has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.29). The company has a market capitalization of £294.94 million, a PE ratio of 711.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 42,000 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £99,960 ($122,755.74). 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.79) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.81) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

