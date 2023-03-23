ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.50

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ScS Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LON:SCS opened at GBX 184 ($2.26) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76. ScS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 113 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.82). The firm has a market cap of £62.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Get ScS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.