Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

LON APTD opened at GBX 380 ($4.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £217.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,400.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 365.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 289.40 ($3.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 431.13 ($5.29).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group from GBX 670 ($8.23) to GBX 615 ($7.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

Further Reading

