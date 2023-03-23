Quixant Plc (QXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Quixant stock opened at GBX 185.15 ($2.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Quixant has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.51). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.38. The stock has a market cap of £123.09 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) target price on shares of Quixant in a report on Tuesday.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

