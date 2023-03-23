Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of DEC opened at GBX 95.10 ($1.17) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £923.81 million, a P/E ratio of -81.98, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 89.55 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 144 ($1.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Diversified Energy

About Diversified Energy

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Martin Keith Thomas purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,333.05). Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

