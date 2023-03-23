Science Group plc (LON:SAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Science Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Science Group stock opened at GBX 382 ($4.69) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 391.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. Science Group has a 52-week low of GBX 356 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.53). The company has a market cap of £173.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,842.86 and a beta of 0.53.
About Science Group
