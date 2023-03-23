Science Group plc (LON:SAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Science Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Science Group stock opened at GBX 382 ($4.69) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 391.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. Science Group has a 52-week low of GBX 356 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.53). The company has a market cap of £173.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,842.86 and a beta of 0.53.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

