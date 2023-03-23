Kingfisher plc (KGF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.60 on July 3rd

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share by the home improvement retailer on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 264.70 ($3.25) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 276.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.41. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62). The firm has a market cap of £5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.84, a PEG ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.67 ($3.34).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

See Also

