Gamma Communications plc (GAMA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on June 22nd

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,094.20 ($13.44) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,166.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.47. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,820.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 954 ($11.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,432 ($17.59).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.96) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

