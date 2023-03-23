PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4603 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PTBRY stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $15.72.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
