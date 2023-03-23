Insider Buying: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) insider Robert G. Coradi bought 2,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

ORRF stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

