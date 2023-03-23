FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 327,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 580,659 shares.The stock last traded at $211.86 and had previously closed at $199.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.
FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.