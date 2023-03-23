FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 327,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 580,659 shares.The stock last traded at $211.86 and had previously closed at $199.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

