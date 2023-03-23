Fidji Simo Sells 697 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Director Fidji Simo sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total transaction of C$28,254.22.

Shopify Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$61.69 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$33.00 and a one year high of C$94.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of C$74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

