Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

Western Union Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of WU opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

