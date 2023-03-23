1,288 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 732.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Everest Re Group stock opened at $345.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.65 and a 200-day moving average of $325.79. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

