4,315 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.1 %

TROW opened at $108.13 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.95.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

