Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $192.12 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.31.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

