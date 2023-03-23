Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $554.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.15. The stock has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

