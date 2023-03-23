Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 1,347.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,831,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $155,000.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

