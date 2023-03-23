Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,299 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 31.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 15.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

SUN opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

