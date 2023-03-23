Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 21,540 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $22,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

LHX opened at $192.19 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.