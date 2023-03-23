Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 496 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

