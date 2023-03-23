SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

