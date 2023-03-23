Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $214,000 Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 461.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 224.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $353,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $187,737.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

