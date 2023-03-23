The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

