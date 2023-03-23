Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of AB stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $49.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.32%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

