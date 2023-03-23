Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

