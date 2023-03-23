Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $233,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.07 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

