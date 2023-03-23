Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Increased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 69.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $66.19 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $545,600.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,272.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,118. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

