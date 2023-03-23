Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 328 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

MPC stock opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

