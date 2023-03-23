Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,385 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 121,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $828.83 million, a PE ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In other news, Director Thomas Okel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

