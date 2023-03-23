Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 26th.

Australian Clinical Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melinda McGrath 238,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Australian Clinical Labs

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

