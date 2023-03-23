Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $140.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $140.67 and a 1-year high of $217.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.