Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.
Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
MAA stock opened at $140.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $140.67 and a 1-year high of $217.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
