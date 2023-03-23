SAP SE (SAP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.19 on May 22nd

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 2.1864 per share by the software maker on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

SAP has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SAP to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

SAP Stock Down 1.0 %

SAP stock opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $124.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in SAP by 717.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

