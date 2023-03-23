SAP SE (SAP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.19 on May 22nd

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 2.1864 per share by the software maker on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
SAP has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SAP to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
SAP Stock Down 1.0 %
SAP stock opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $124.47.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
