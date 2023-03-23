Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.88

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BIPS stock opened at GBX 160.49 ($1.97) on Thursday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 141.04 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.50 ($2.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £282.99 million, a PE ratio of -735.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.73.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

