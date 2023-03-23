Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.88

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance
BIPS stock opened at GBX 160.49 ($1.97) on Thursday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 141.04 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.50 ($2.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £282.99 million, a PE ratio of -735.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.73.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
- Shoe Carnival Is A Comfortable Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.