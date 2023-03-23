Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on May 4th

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

LON MNL opened at GBX 376.85 ($4.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £151.76 million, a PE ratio of -251.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 352.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.54. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 318 ($3.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 471 ($5.78).

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

About Manchester & London Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.