Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on May 4th

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0 %
LON MNL opened at GBX 376.85 ($4.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £151.76 million, a PE ratio of -251.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 352.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.54. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 318 ($3.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 471 ($5.78).
About Manchester & London Investment Trust
