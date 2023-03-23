New Star Investment Trust plc (NSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:NSI opened at GBX 121 ($1.49) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.25. New Star Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 115.30 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 137 ($1.68). The firm has a market cap of £85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.22 and a beta of 0.27.
