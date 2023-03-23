The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 28th

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Buckle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Buckle Price Performance

Buckle stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.06. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Buckle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

