Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SON. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.17.

SON stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

