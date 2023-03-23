Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV) Director Charles Edward Roy Purchases 100,000 Shares

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) Director Charles Edward Roy purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NEV stock opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

About Nevada Sunrise Metals

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

