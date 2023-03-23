Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV) Director Charles Edward Roy Purchases 100,000 Shares

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) Director Charles Edward Roy purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.
Nevada Sunrise Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NEV stock opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.
About Nevada Sunrise Metals
Featured Stories
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Sunrise Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Sunrise Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.