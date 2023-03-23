Andrew John Arthur Acquires 13,500 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,090.00.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

HME stock opened at C$1.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of C$129.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.53. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.98.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

