Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Insider Sells $16,652.00 in Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 18,100 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $16,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $30,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of QRTEB stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

