Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $17,300.07 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $17,300.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,220.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Margaret Chow sold 1,175 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $17,954.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,148 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $16,921.52.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Margaret Chow sold 1,147 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $16,058.00.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 40.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Couchbase by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

