Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Insider Buys $16,640.00 in Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) insider Jay O. Wright purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $16,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,364,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,097.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Castellum Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTM opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. Castellum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Get Castellum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Castellum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castellum in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Castellum during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castellum during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castellum during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castellum during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc is a technology firm which is engaged in the development of strategic acquisitions in cyber security, information technology, information warfare, electronic warfare, software engineering, data analytics and program support. The company was founded by Jean Machetel Ekobo in September 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.