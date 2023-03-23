James Russell Starr Purchases 117,500 Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) Stock

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Russell Starr bought 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$16,943.50.
Trillium Gold Mines Trading Down 4.3 %
TGM stock opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Trillium Gold Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.82.
About Trillium Gold Mines
Recommended Stories
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.