Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 81.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Cabot Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:CBT opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.26%.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also

