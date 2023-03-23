W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

